What is the Bullet Club mentioned at WWE Crown Jewel?

Crown Jewel 2025 unfolded as a historic event for WWE with an electrifying atmosphere in Perth. One of the surprises that came from the show was the mention of Bullet Club. During the John Cena vs. AJ Styles match, ring announcer Alicia Fox gave The Phenomenal One an iconic introduction. He referred to Styles as &quot;the ace and the undisputed boss of the Bullet Club.&quot;For those who are unaware, Bullet Club is a legendary faction that originated in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Formed by Finn Balor, it quickly became one of the most influential and popular groups in modern wrestling. It also gained traction for its unique presentation and the &quot;Too Sweet&quot; hand gesture. The group consisted of stars such as Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and others.Well, AJ Styles was also a prominent member of the Bullet Club, as he joined the faction in 2014 after leaving TNA Wrestling. His arrival in the group brought star power and made the faction a focal point. With Styles, Anderson and Gallows, Bullet Club's popularity soared to the skies, boosting NJPW's events and taking the company's success to a new level.The Phenomenal One led the faction after Balor's departure, which elevated it further with high-profile feuds against prominent stars. AJ Styles was the cornerstone of Bullet Club from 2014 to 2016, serving as its leader and helping it peak in popularity during NJPW tours. With time, it became one of the most legendary factions in pro wrestling.Can AJ Styles reform the Bullet Club in WWE?One of the things that fans often love to see is the resurgence of old factions. When it comes to factions, Bullet Club has left an indelible mark on pro wrestling and has become a beloved stable. The WWE Universe often wonders whether they could see AJ Styles reform the group in the company.However, the chances of it happening are extremely low. Styles is currently heading towards the end of his in-ring career. The former WWE Champion made it clear that he will retire in 2026. Therefore, putting him in a faction at this point in his career looks implausible, as it would be redundant.Besides, AJ Styles' former stablemates, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, are no longer in WWE. Hence, it reduces the possibility of the resurgence of his former faction. Bullet Club's reference at Crown Jewel 2025 was just a one-off to commemorate Styles' legacy with the iconic faction.It will be interesting to see how things shape up for The Phenomenal One following his iconic match with John Cena at Crown Jewel.