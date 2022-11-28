What business ventures does Brock Lesnar have?

Brock Lesnar is without question one of the most dominant superstars in WWE history. He is a force of nature and a massive draw, making him a once-in-a-lifetime performer.

Lesnar has done it all in wrestling and mixed martial arts. He has more championships and big match wins than we can count. He is also a compelling character, with his Suplex City and Cowboy gimmicks winning acclaim from fans worldwide.

The Beast deservedly earns a lot of money for his work, and has smartly invested in good business. He is all set to conquer the world of business like he has the world of fighting. If you want to know what business ventures he has to his name, read on to his find out.

Brock Lesnar has his own line of beef jerky called 'Bearded Butcher Brock Lesnar Beef'. He took his passion for hunting and made it into a profitable venture. Among fans of his product is legendary wrestler Triple H, who was full of praise for it during his segment with SPORTSbible’s Snack Wars.

“Now we have Jack Link’s Beef Jerky Original. I am a beef jerky fan. Little known fact, Brock Lesnar has his own line of beef jerky that’s quite good.” [H/T BodySlam]

Lesnar also has his own clothing company called DeathClutch Clothing. They sell Lesnar-themed clothes that look great and show people how much of a fan you are.

Brock Lesnar's last WWE appearance

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in WWE since his appearance at WWE Crown Jewel. There, he fought bitter rival Bobby Lashley in a grudge match, emerging victorious in the process.

Lesnar rekindled his rivalry with Lashley when he emerged to confront him a couple of weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. He dropped him with an F5 that night, setting up a clash under the lights in Saudi Arabia.

The Beast walked into the Middle East trailing 1-0 to The All Mighty in singles competition. He leveled the score that night, even though he had a hard time doing it. Lashley had him trapped in a Hurt Lock and looked set to win, but the former Universal Champion reversed it into a pinning combination for the three-count.

The stage is now set for him and Bobby to wrestle a rubber match down the road. They are two of the most dominant athletes on the WWE roster, and fans love to see them embark on paths of destruction every time they see them.

