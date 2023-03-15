What was the cause of Scott Hall's death? Fans pour in emotional post remembering the WWE legend

A year ago, the wrestling world stood still as news of Scott Hall's passing broke out. A founding member of the New World Order (NWO) and a former Intercontinental Champion, Hall is considered one of WWE's most influential and inspiring figures.

"The Bad Guy" Razor Ramon received one of the most heartwarming tributes upon his death. Scott Hall's best friend, Kevin Nash, penned an emotional, heart-touching tribute on Instagram while WWE aired a special video package that exquisitely encapsulated the legend's wrestling career.

Twelve months have elapsed, and the WWE Universe still hasn't forgotten the former IC Champion. Throngs of tributes have poured in over the last few hours, paying homage to the two-time Hall of Famer.

The deceased legend's death received massive media coverage due to the unfortunate circumstances leading to his demise. The Hall of Famer underwent hip surgery last March, with severe post-operation complications placing him on life support days before his death.

Hall developed a blood clot and suffered three cardiac arrests. He was placed on life support, which was removed once his family had resolved the sorrowful situation. "The Bad Guy" was 63 and passed away in Georgia.

A year before his death, Hall was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the NWO. However, this wasn't the legend's first induction.

Scott Hall had one of the most memorable induction

speeches at the WWE Hall of Fame 2014

Aside from his accomplishments as Scott Hall of the New World Order (NWO), the Hall of Famer is well known to wrestling fans as Razor Ramon.

Ramon was a four-time IC Champion and had one of the best rivalries against Shawn Michaels in the early 1990s, which included a five-star classic ladder match at WrestleMania. Their rivalry put the championship on the map and elevated it to main-event status.

In 2014, "The Bad Guy" took his rightful place in the Hall of Fame, where he delivered one of the most heart-warming induction speeches in recent memory.

Scott Hall said:

"I learned that when I stepped through that curtain, that I could have a relationship as a performer with an audience.”

His closing statement received extensive praise from the fans:

“In my lifetime, I’ve learned hard work pays off, dreams come true, bad times don’t last, but bad guys do.”

Hall shall live on in our collective memories for eternity. As one of the most impactful superstars of his generation, he left an indelible footprint in the industry.

