What was the cause of Virgil's death? Exploring details of the WWE legend's passing

WWE legend Virgil (Michael Jones) has unfortunately passed away. The star's friend and veteran match referee, Mark Charles III, shared the news via his Facebook handle.

Mark Charles III revealed that the former Million Dollar Champion peacefully died at a hospital. He also urged Virgil's fans and supporters to pray for the latter's family:

"My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more. Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!"

As of this writing, the exact reason for Virgil's death is unknown. A few years ago, the WWE legend disclosed that he had suffered two strokes and was diagnosed with dementia. In May 2022, he was seemingly diagnosed with colon cancer.

The former Million Dollar Champion was a popular name during the Golden Era of WWF/E. He worked with several top names during his career, including Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr.

We at Sportskeeda pray for the soul of the WWE legend and send our condolences to his family in this challenging time.