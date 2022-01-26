Chad Gable is currently one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions with his Alpha Academy partner Otis.

In recent weeks on WWE RAW, the company has been playing up Gable's academic achievements. For example, just a week after winning the RAW Tag Team Championship, Gable held a graduation ceremony for Otis who he deemed had graduated from the Alpha Academy.

The following week, Gable and Otis competed against the team they beat for titles, Randy Orton and Riddle, better known as RK-Bro. They competed in an Academic Challenge that was revealed to be a spelling bee. However, in character, Gable spelt his word wrong after not listening to the word that was given to him.

The new academic gimmick appears to be a new lease of life on the main roster for the former Minnesota State Wrestling Champion. Initially, Gable had tremendous success on NXT, with his tag team partner, now WWE producer Jason Jordan.

When Jordan was forced to retire from the ring, Gable continued to perform in the tag team division but was then repackaged as Shorty G. However, once that particular gimmick ran its course, the star was paired with Otis to form Alpha Academy.

Outside the ring, Gable holds a master's degree. So what did Chad Gable get his master's degree in?

In October 2021, Gable graduated from Full Sail University in Florida with his Master of Fine Arts degree in Media Design earning valedictorian and advanced achievement honors.

What did Chad Gable say once he'd graduated with his master's degree?

After it was revealed that he had graduated, Gable took to Instagram to share the news with his followers.

Gable posted:

"Right near the top of the lists of things I wouldn’t have believed if you told me two years ago, it’s that I would be going back to school. (...) Yesterday I graduated with a Master of Fine Arts degree in Media Design from Full Sail University. I finished with a 4.0 GPA as Valedictorian and recipient of the “Advanced Achievement” award, indicating the student most likely to succeed in their chosen industry." (h/t Cageside Seats)

The two-time RAW Tag Team Champion confirmed that the extra time in his schedule, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, allowed him to pursue the course. The course came together through a partnership between WWE and Full Sail University.

What are your thoughts on Alpha Academy being Tag Team Champions? Sound off below!

