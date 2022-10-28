What if Charlotte Flair accepts Ronda Rousey's open challenge on WWE SmackDown?

Charlotte Flair will be watching the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown with great interest. Ronda Rousey is set to issue an open challenge to anyone on the roster this week. She will be putting her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line, and we are sure to see a great matchup.

Flair hasn't been seen for a long time. She took some time off a couple of months ago to get married. She tied the knot with Andrade El Idolo and has been on sabbatical since then. Looking at her social media handles, it seems like she is having fun.

Given how Charlotte Flair is set to return any day now, we may see her answer Ronda Rousey's open challenge on WWE SmackDown. Should that happen, we are sure to get fireworks. The Queen will give her a hard fight because she knows The Rowdy One very well. It will be a brutal affair that sees no one hold back.

Will Charlotte Flair mention her recent history with Ronda Rousey on WWE SmackDown?

Fans in the know will be aware of the eventful history between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. They first locked horns in 2018 in a mega one-on-one match at Survivor Series. Nothing was settled that day, and that led to them facing off at WrestleMania 38, where Flair took victory.

A rematch at WrestleMania Backlash was won by Rousey, who forced The Queen to say the two most humiliating words in WWE - I Quit. The latter hasn't been seen since her loss there, which is why a return on WWE SmackDown will blow the internet up.

Rousey is aware of how formidable an opponent Flair is. She hailed her for giving her a banger of a WrestleMania match. The respect is nice to see, but all that will go out the window should they lock up this week on WWE SmackDown.

"The first time I watched the match, it was on my phone with the sound off when I was trying to put Po to sleep. She was feeding. And I was like, ‘Hmm.’ Then I watched it again later and was like, ‘Huh!’ And I think it’s going to be like one of those cult classic matches. It’s going to be like The Labyrinth of matches. You know?"

We hope it is Charlotte Flair who turns up tonight. Should that happen, you can bet we'll be watching eagerly and cursing ourselves for not buying tickets to the show.

