Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars on the WWE roster. Since her debut, she has taken her father's legendary name to dizzying heights. Multiple world championship reigns are but a side note on her list of accomplishments.

Indeed, Flair is one of the cornerstones of WWE's women's division. She was a big part of the company's Women's Revolution, wrestling top-tier matches on par with her male colleagues, if not better. Fast-forward to the present day, and any feud or match she is part of instantly feels like a bigger deal.

Due to the draw The Queen is, it is almost certain that WWE treats her like royalty and pays her well. If you want to know her salary number, read on to find out.

Charlotte Flair earns approximately $550,000 as her salary. It is a high amount worthy of the star she is. If she continues to stick around and produce great feuds and matches, we will see that number surge up in the coming years.

When is Charlotte Flair returning to WWE?

Charlotte Flair started 2022 strongly, but hasn't been around since WrestleMania Backlash. There, she lost to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match, who ended up winning her SmackDown Women's Championship.

Flair defeated Rousey at WrestleMania 38, retaining her title and ending her opponent's undefeated streak in singles competition in the process. The Baddest Woman on the Planet got her win back a month later. Following her defeat, she took time off to get married.

The marriage, honeymoon and other formalities are long over, but The Queen is yet to return to WWE. No injury reports have come from her camp, which means it is only a matter of time before she is back competing in the ring.

Indeed, speculations suggest that Flair could be back before WrestleMania 39. As such, she could make a surprise return in the Women's Royal Rumble match or even at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. Whatever it is, we can't wait to see the former Women's Champion back and doing what she loves to do.

