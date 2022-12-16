What Christmas movie was Hulk Hogan in?

Hulk Hogan is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He has made enough waves in wrestling for the entire world to surf on. What makes him an all-timer is that he has also made an impact on other avenues.

Indeed, Hogan is an extremely influential person. Of all the places he has made his mark on, brother, Hollywood stands out. It wasn't for nothing that he was called 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan once upon a time.

The Hulkster has done a lot of movies and entertained fans as he did in the ring. With nine days left until Christmas, we must touch upon a Christmas-themed film he starred in.

Called 'Santa with Muscles,' it was as hilarious as it sounds, with the former world champion playing the role of an evil millionaire who is duped into thinking he is Santa Claus.

Hulk Hogan's Christmas special was released in 1996 as a family-comedy movie. The WWE star put on a good performance as the buffed-up Santa Claus. Be sure to watch it for a few laughs.

Hulk Hogan's thoughts on his feud with The Rock

Hulk Hogan has had many memorable feuds and matches throughout his illustrious career. From his WrestleMania moment against Andre the Giant to his battle against The Ultimate Warrior, the Hulkamaniacs have been spoiled by his highlight reel.

However, perhaps the most iconic moment of Hogan's career was his showdown with fellow wrestler-turned-Hollywood star, The Rock. It was one of the most electrifying feuds of all time, with two of the biggest stars in wrestling locking horns.

The Hulkster gave his thoughts on the rivalry, stating that he was puzzled as to why he was being cheered by fans despite playing the heel.

"Dude, I hit The Rock in the head with a hammer! I put him in an ambulance, I put chains around the ambulance, I get in a semi-truck, I ran him over in the ambulance, and they still cheered me. How dirtier could you be? I didn't have a gun on me at the time, but I did everything I could to get heat and they still cheered me," Hogan recalled.

So whatcha gonna do, brother, when Hulk Hogan appears on your TV to take on The Rock as you watch it with childlike glee for the millionth time? You sit down and go through the whole match, never taking your eyes off it for a second.

