CM Punk is one of the most outspoken wrestlers of all time. It's no surprise that with a platform like Twitter at his fingertips, ruffling some feathers of fellow professionals and fans alike comes naturally to Punk.

As it stands, CM Punk has 2.7 million followers on Twitter, and millions more fans around the world. The Second City Saint made his name in professional wrestling during his time with WWE between 2005 and 2014.

Already a popular name on the independent circuit, the Chicago-born wrestler made his debut for Vince McMahon's promotion in the ill-fated revival of the ECW brand in 2006. Everyone seemingly knew straight away that Punk was destined for the top.

After winning two Money in the Bank ladder matches and a run with the World Heavyweight Championship, Punk delivered by far one of the greatest moments of his career. On July 17, 2011, he delivered his famous pipe bomb promo that changed the game and his career forever.

Following this he went on to solidify his position as a main event talent in WWE, but there was always something missing. Punk revealed after he walked away from the company in January 2014 due to his displeasure and burnout, that he always wanted the main event of WrestleMania. Even after being promised it, it never came to fruition.

Of course, it was after his pipe bomb promo that Punk caught the attention of fans around the world. Punk was saying things on television that no other superstar would dare to say, with scathing attacks on people like Triple H and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

So what had CM Punk called out Hulk Hogan for on Twitter, even though the two never crossed paths in WWE?

CM Punk responded to Hulk Hogan's jab on Twitter in relation to the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks in the Stanley Cup Final in 2015. Punk in particular focused on Hulkamania's lack of knowledge about his Tampa Bay team.

Hulk Hogan posted:

Hulk Hogan @HulkHogan Like I said the Blackhawks are in a whole lot of trouble,they should take their puck"punk" and go home,CM can show them the way brother HH Like I said the Blackhawks are in a whole lot of trouble,they should take their puck"punk" and go home,CM can show them the way brother HH

Punk responded with:

player/coach @CMPunk You mispronounced the team captains name and didn't even know the coaches name. You're a hack.Shut the fuck up or I'll wreck you @HulkHogan You mispronounced the team captains name and didn't even know the coaches name. You're a hack.Shut the fuck up or I'll wreck you @HulkHogan

CM Punk recently called Hulk Hogan a "piece of s**t'

On the Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker podcast, CM Punk was a special guest on the show just after his AEW debut in September 2021. Punk was asked about him potentially becoming the biggest star in wrestling, which led him to bring up Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Whilst referencing Hulk Hogan, the former WWE Champion made this remark about the Hulkster:

"You can make the argument that Hulk Hogan is a bigger star than Steve Austin. Then you look at business periods and eras and box office receipts and all that other stuff. I think Hogan is a piece of s**t, so obviously I’m like ‘Steve Austin, yeah.’ What it feels like, I don’t have the words to describe. I know what I feel like is, I want to help everyone on the AEW roster f***ing get there." (H/T Fightful)

Edited by Prem Deshpande

