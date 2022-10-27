What if CM Punk returns to WWE to confront Triple H?

CM Punk is shrouded in controversy at this moment in time. His future with AEW is pretty much up in the air following a public spat with Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. Even though he is currently out with injury and suspension, there's no telling if he'll continue to be a member of the AEW roster.

Punk's former place of work, meanwhile, has been on a tear since Triple H took over as Head of Creative. He left WWE on bad terms in 2014 and has never considered coming back. However, with everything going on right now, a move back might be a remote possibility. Hey, you can never say never in professional wrestling.

While fan reception to The Best in the World returning to WWE may be fantastic, the same cannot be said for the people backstage, especially for HHH. The Game and Punk have never seen eye-to-eye, with their personal issues boiling over into their feud in 2011. At the time, the two men traded barbs that often felt like their real-life feelings for each other.

As such, should CM Punk ever return to WWE, he will have to face a Triple H who will in essence be his boss. Many might think him returning to WWE will result in some major heat and disagreements backstage, and we can see why.

However, we believe HHH is a professional and will prioritize ratings and success over his own personal issues. As such, if The Second City Saint ever comes back, he will instantly be one of the biggest stars on the main roster and set for big things under his rival's watch. Even if tempers flare and egos clash, we predict that to happen down the road and not immediately. Until then, it will be ratings and chants of "CM PUNK!" galore.

CM Punk and Triple H's feud

CM Punk and Triple H feuded for a while in 2011. It made for some epic television and entertainment, with the two constantly at odds with each other regarding what they wanted for WWE.

The feud began when Punk accused HHH of conspiring with Kevin Nash to prevent him from becoming WWE Champion. After he mocked The Game and his wife multiple times, the 14-time World Champion booked himself to face his rival. In the weeks that followed, they traded some incredibly personal jabs that always felt more real than kayfabe.

At Night of Champions 2011, The Voice of the Voiceless lost to The Cerebral Assassin after Nash, The Miz, and R-Truth attacked both of them. This led to Punk realizing that HHH was not his enemy (in kayfabe at least, ha) and teamed up with him to face Miz and Truth at Vengeance, ending their feud.

