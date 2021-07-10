CM Punk is arguably the most famous professional wrestler of the past decade, a man who forged a connection with fans that nobody has been able to match since. Fans have longed for him to return to the world of professional wrestling for a while, but CM Punk has not relented.

Even though he's not been associated with WWE directly for a while (unless you count his appearances on WWE Backstage), there's always been a lot of intrigue about the man. So alright then, what is CM Punk's real name?

What does the CM in CM Punk stand for?

To answer the question, what is CM Punk's real name, it is Philip Jack Brooks or simply Phil Brooks. That said, he's used the CM Punk name extensively and has even competed under the CM Punk name during his Mixed Martial Arts career.

Here's what he told the Las Vegas Sun about using the CM Punk name during his UFC stint:

"I've come this far with CM Punk. That's what people know," Punk said. "I'm trying to stick with that. I'm not shying away from it. I'm not ashamed of it."

Many have wondered what the CM in CM Punk stands for! From Chicago Made to Cookie Monster to Crooked Moonsault to even Charles Manson, CM Punk has stated many different things in various interviews. He's even created all kinds of backstories for each one of them, further adding to the mystique.

If we go all the way back, however, it's possible to arrive at the origin of it all. The Chick Magnets was the name of the first tag team he was in as a backyard wrestler, which is where the name CM Punk is probably derived. His partner was known as CM Venom!

Edited by Prem Deshpande