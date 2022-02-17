On February 15, 2022, the wrestling world was stunned when it was revealed that Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi had left All Elite Wrestling. The pair have been a part of AEW since its inception in January 2019, holding key roles behind the scenes, but new terms were unable to be agreed upon.

Cody held a position as Executive Vice President within the organization, where as Brandi was the Chief Brand Officer. Both were also on-screen talents, with "The American Nightmare" becoming a three-time AEW TNT Champion during his in-ring run.

Before the duo arrived in All Elite Wrestling, they were performing all around the world, particularly on the independent circuit. They also had tenures with the likes of IMPACT Wrestling, and they both performed in Japan with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom, respectively.

Cody Rhodes made his name with WWE between 2006 and 2016. Of course, his father is the late "American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, and with this, Cody got a head start amongst many others due to his genetics and name within the business.

He never got anything handed to him on a silver platter during his time with Vince McMahon's promotion, but it was clear that he was undoubtedly gifted. He became a multi-time tag team champion and two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. No matter what gimmick he was given, whether it was Stardust or even when he was "Dashing," he always made it work.

Brandi also had a stint with WWE, where she became a ring announcer and backstage interviewer under the name of Eden. It was during this period that Cody and Brandi married in September 2013. They now have a daughter, Liberty Iris Runnels, born on June 18, 2021.

So what is Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes' combined net worth?

According to Essentially Sports, Brandi is valued at $1 million as of 2021. Cody Rhodes is valued, as of 2022, at a net worth of $4 million, again, as per Essentially Sports.

This means that their estimated combined net worth is $5 million.

Cody Rhodes asked for more money to stay with AEW

News of Cody's departure has left many in the world of wrestling guessing as to what led to his decision to walk away from AEW. Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch reported that money issues were a contributing factor:

"From what I’m told, Cody asked for more money than what Tony Khan was willing to spend… It’s weird, because if it was nine months ago…Tony might have signed him for what Cody was asking for, or at least negotiated in good faith to a reasonable compromise. But Cody became a bit of a liability, Tony publicly would say, and he told me [that] ‘Cody still drives numbers, so I’m okay.’" (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

It'll only be a matter of time before we know exactly what Cody's next move is. WWE is the expected destination, and with WrestleMania on the horizon, it could be quite the coup for Vince McMahon.

What are your thoughts on the Cody Rhodes situation? Let us know in the comments section below!

