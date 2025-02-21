What is Cody Rhodes doing on WWE SmackDown amid The Rock's return? Plans revealed

The Rock will make his return on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, and this announcement has set the wrestling world abuzz. With WrestleMania season in full swing, fans are on the edge of their seats, wondering what The Final Boss has planned. In the wake of this monumental news, all eyes have turned to one man, Cody Rhodes.

Ad

Both superstars share a storied history, making a potential confrontation likely. But what is Rhodes doing on SmackDown this week? He will participate in a blockbuster Six-Man Tag Team Match on the show. The American Nightmare will team up with Damian Priest and Braun Strowman to face Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga of the new Bloodline.

This match has been made official after what transpired between all the stars last week on the blue brand. A lot of chaos unfolded during the Triple Threat Qualifying Match between Priest, Fatu, and Strowman. Solo Sikoa's intervention caused Cody Rhodes to show up, which also inadvertently cost The Samoan Werewolf the match.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Therefore, Rhodes will look to wrap up his business with the new Bloodline as The Rock returns to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans this week.

Can Cody Rhodes and The Rock confront each other on WWE SmackDown?

The news of The Rock's return has left the WWE Universe in a frenzy, leaving a furry of speculation and theories. The one question that fans have in mind is: What will The Final Boss do? It seems that he might return to make a blockbuster announcement related to WrestleMania.

Ad

There’s a chance that the Hollywood icon might also have a potential segment with Cody Rhodes. The 52-year-old was seen endorsing The American Nightmare during his appearance on Monday Night RAW's Netflix premiere. Therefore, fans can expect The Rock to show the same camaraderie on SmackDown.

The Rock could stand in the same ring as Cody Rhodes, where he may have a brief promo with the 39-year-old star. However, if the company plans to sow the seeds of a potential feud between the two, the WWE Universe might see a tense moment in the ring between them.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Regardless of what happens on the Friday Night Show, The Final Boss is expected to cross paths with Rhodes upon his return. It will be quite interesting to see how things shape up on the blue brand tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE