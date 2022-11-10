What common workout habits do Dwayne Johnson and Hulk Hogan share?

Dwayne Johnson and Hulk Hogan are two of the most muscular superstars in WWE history. Both legends are known for their tremendous strength and physique. However, there could be a common reason why both of these icons have been able to stay in great shape.

Both the Hulkster and The Great One believe in giving 100% while working out. The concentration is fully on building muscle as both legends keep their phones away and don't like it when others provide distractions.

In 2014, bodybuilding legend Lou Ferrigno and wrestler Jack Armstrong were pumping iron with Dwayne Johnson and Hulk Hogan at Gold's Gym. People who were texting or using their phones between sets didn't really impress either WWE legend, according to a fit spy.

“They have a very strict rule,” said a fit spy. “No cellphones in the gym. They think it’s amazing that 60 percent of the people working out are texting more than exercising.”

Ric Flair feels Dwayne Johnson will not return to the WWE to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania is a dream match the audience has wanted for years. It's a bout that doesn't need a storyline to be made or any hype to be created. However, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair feels that this match will not happen.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Flair revealed he doesn't see any strong reason for Dwayne Johnson to return just for a one-off match.

"Well, I don't think, personally, that it's a given that The Rock is going to do it. As much as he might respect Roman, I'm sure they do. All those guys, it's a brotherhood like no other. I don't think The Rock would come back and do a favor; why would he?" questioned Ric Flair. "Tomorrow morning, he goes back to his acting career with a loss. I don't think so. I don't see that happening." [7:30 - 8:03]

Both Roman Reigns and Dwayne Johnson across many interviews have subtly given hints that they would love to do this match if all the other factors fall into place.

This could be the best chance to book this match as WrestleMania 39 is in Los Angeles and Dwayne Johnson is a Hollywood megastar. The story itself is enticing enough for people to tune in to watch, regardless of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship being on the line.

