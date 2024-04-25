What is the controversy surrounding Logan Paul's Prime drink? The WWE star responds 

WWE Superstar Logan Paul has a rather polarizing presence on social media. The US Champion has thrived as a YouTuber, garnering a big pool of both fans and haters. However, this has helped his recent heel turn from a neutral character, and pro wrestling fans even admire him now. But, while social media bashing is regular for Paul, defamation is something even he doesn’t tolerate.

Logan Paul has been strongly promoting his sports drink, Prime, for about two years now. He has struck sponsorship deals with several sports teams and establishments, including WWE. His drink, however, got enveloped in controversy recently, and a TikTok lawyer spoke against it in his videos. Taking notice, the US Champion shared his video response on X.

Logan Paul said that Prime follows all the regulations issued by the government, and uses the same industry practices as big brands like Pepsico, Coca-Cola, Tropicana, and more. He also noted that the water used to make the Prime drink is actually water received from the state, which is also purified using two industrialized filter methods. The YouTuber also hinted that he could be taking action against the video poster as well.

“We’ll accept an apology within the next 48 hours. Otherwise, you're going to be representing yourself in a miserable courtroom for lying about our brand.”

Logan Paul stated that several popular brands’ products are being actively banned in several US states due to non-compliance with safety regulations. Paul said that if the same had been the case with Prime, the government would not have given him special treatment. While the WWE Superstar defended himself against a defamation attack, he also recently spoke about something that many assumed was a personal attack on him by Ronda Rousey.

When Logan Paul disagreed with a popular opinion

Logan Paul recently addressed a hot social media take, wherein Ronda Rousey stated that she could have used the same benefits WWE is giving Paul while she was an active wrestler. Speaking on the BS with Jake Paul podcast, the US Champion said that he didn't feel that the MMA legend meant to target him personally.

Paul said that he gets a lot of time to prepare for his matches which allows him to deliver great performances to the WWE Universe. He noted that Rousey’s words just quoted him as an example of the kind of treatment she wanted during her stint. The YouTuber also revealed that he has a lot of respect for Ronda Rousey and he grew up watching her rule the octagon.