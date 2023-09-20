Reports of Cristiano Ronaldo appearing at Crown Jewel 2023 in November have spread like wildfire. While the event is yet to be publicly announced, several reports claim that WWE is working on a deal to get the Portuguese footballer at the event.

The one reason Ronaldo could appear at the event is because the former Manchester United star is currently based in Saudi Arabia, as he plays for the famous Saudi club Al-Nassr. Since this report has gone viral, many fans have wondered if Ronaldo comes to WWE, which feud or segment would he be involved in?

While the Stamford-based promotion will have several ideas for him, Cristiano Ronaldo could aid Rey Mysterio and the LWO in their battle against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. After all, Ronaldo seems to have shared a good bond with Mysterio, as the duo met in 2009.

Back when the famous footballer played at Real Madrid, Mysterio met Ronaldo and the other Madrid players.

Given that the duo shared a good bond, WWE could book an angle where Ronaldo could help his long-lost friend somehow. It will be interesting to see if something like that plays out.

Here is what went down at the meeting between Rey Mysterio and Cristiano Ronaldo

In 2009, WWE held a live event in the capital of Spain, Madrid. This event was an attempt by the Stamford-based promotion to increase their exposure in Spain. During this time, Rey Mysterio met Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the Real Madrid squad, which included several legendary players.

Speaking about his interaction with the Real Madrid players, Mysterio said it was an honor for him to be invited to the team's training ground. He expressed happiness over meeting several legends of the sport and added he looked forward to coming back. As per WWE.com, Mysterio said:

"It was an honor to be invited to visit Real Madrid's training ground and meet Raul, Ronaldo, Kaka, and all the other footballers that play for such a successful team," Mysterio said. "I am looking forward to seeing them again in September when I am back in Madrid and to give them a taste of my own kind of athleticism!"

Real Madrid legend Raul responded to these kind words by Rey Mysterio. He said:

"Rey, it is a pleasure to meet you. Thank you for the invite to see you in Madrid. My kids love your show."

The entire interaction between Rey Mysterio and the Real Madrid team was heartwarming. Considering WWE has had many interactions with the world of football, it shouldn't be a surprise if they can get Cristiano Ronaldo to make an appearance.