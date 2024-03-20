What crucial change did Triple H implement backstage for WWE stars? Current talent reveals all in resurfaced interview

Ever since Triple H took over the creative reigns of WWE, he has made a lot of changes to the product - some obvious and some not. However, there is one crucial change that The Game has made that we will talk about in this article.

The big change we are discussing is that WWE Superstars are given more time off to spend with their families. This is especially evident in Roman Reigns, who got a contract to work fewer days. Since the new regime, many stars have taken time off for important family events. Randy Orton also confirmed the same during his appearance on the Impaulsive podcast last year.

"His oldest girl is just a few years older than mine. So we have that in common. And but I think recently for him, because he had the health scare and everything, I think he realizes how important time, family time is. And that's one thing that has changed. Back in the day, you know, you were missing birthdays. You were missing anniversaries, you were missing holidays, you know, and there was no either way about it, like you were going to miss, you wouldn't even ask for off. Now there's leniency there."

He continued:

"He'll make sure that you can get home for the birth of your baby or he'll make sure that you can get home for that birthday because he understands now how important that is. And i think company wide, that's been a change for the better." [Quotes from the reel]

Check out the full clip here:

That's a massive change from the old regime where superstars would be on the road for 300+ days of the year and miss important family occasions. An excellent example of this was when CM Punk had to wrestle when he had a staph infection during his WWE Championship reign.

This change will undoubtedly go a long way in boosting company morale and making a lot of the talent happy.

Top Dolla recalls the condition he gave Triple H before making his return

Top Dolla made a name for himself in NXT as part of the stable Hit Row. However he was released in 2021 due to budget cuts before Triple H brought him back in 2022.

During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Top Dolla revealed a condition he gave Triple H before his return.

"Then I get brought back because Hunter [Triple H] gets the power. And Hunter recognizes the wrong of the situation as well. So Hunter calls me and says, 'When can I have you?' And I was like, 'Tomorrow if you booked a flight. I'm ready right now. ... But I don't want to come back if I'm not coming back with the rest of the Row [Hit Row].' I don't know if me saying that is the reason he decided to bring them back, too, or if he was already going to bring us all back, but I said that to him," he recalled.

As Triple H continues to put his stamp on the WWE product, more changes can be expected in the next few years.

Poll : Do you think this was a good change that Triple H implemented? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion