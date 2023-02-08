Dave Bautista is happily living life in the movie biz, away from the chaotic nature of the wrestling beast. He wrestled his last match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35, where he lost after putting up a great fight.

Bautista is a surefire Hall of Famer, having won everything in WWE. He is a multi-time WWE Champion and has had matches with some of the best to have graced the ring. No one can forget his classics with The Undertaker, Triple H, John Cena and many others.

Many fans want The Animal to return to WWE given he is still in good shape. However, he has a totally different opinion regarding making an in-ring return. Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he revealed that he would never go back and undo the conclusion the grand final match against HHH gave him, comparing it to Drax the Destroyer's character arc in the final Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

"It's the perfect exit. We all had those perfect character arcs and such a storybook ending. I constantly relate it to the way I ended my wrestling career. I ended it on a storybook note. And I would never go back and tarnish that. And it's the same with this." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

While that is a sigh-worthy statement for fans of Dave Bautista, it is one they can respect. It is amazing to see him treat his achievements with great regard.

Dave Bautista's pending Hall of Fame induction

Dave Bautista is a man worthy of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He was chosen for the honor in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a dent into the proceedings. He couldn't make it the following year, but promised the WWE Universe that he would appear at a future show.

“To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible #DreamChaser (sic)”

We hope Dave can free up his schedule next year to get the recognition he deserves. His HOF speech should be a banger, just like the multiple great matches and moments he has given us.

