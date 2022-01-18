What is the difference between "The Man" Becky Lynch and Big Time Becks?

Becky Lynch is one of the smartest minds to ever step foot in a WWE ring. She understands the ever-changing nature of the business that demands that superstars keep reinventing themselves.

It came as a shock to many people when Becky Lynch turned heel upon her WWE return. Becky, however, knew that she needed to change the content of her character. That's why she stopped being "The Man" to become "Big Time Becks."

During an interview, Lynch described how her new character is different from the previous one. She stated that The Man had a "fight forever" attitude, while her new persona is all about playing smart.

As a righteous babyface, Becky never backed down from a fight. She refrained from using unfair means even if it led to unwanted results. Big Time Becks, though, can go to any limit to protect her position. She is self-absorbed and takes pride in her achievements.

The six-time world champion feels that her arrogant gimmick represents everything she never stood for earlier. While "The Man" was about being a perfect role model, "Big Time Becks" doesn't take any interest in pleasing the fans.

Becky agreed to play such a character to help other women grab the spotlight. She knows that once someone overcomes Big Time Becks, that superstar will instantly become a top babyface in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

Becky Lynch will face Doudrop at WWE Royal Rumble

The champion will have her hands full when she defends her RAW Women's title against Doudrop at the Royal Rumble. Becky has never faced the Scottish superstar before, which puts her at a huge disadvantage.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, the two women joined forces against Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan. The heel team picked up the victory, after which Doudrop attacked Becky Lynch.

It was the second consecutive week that the former NXT UK Superstar got the better of the RAW Women's Champion. Will she get the better of the champion at the Royal Rumble? We can't wait to find out!

