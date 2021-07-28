What does Triple H stand for?

Triple H has had some interesting in-ring names throughout his wrestling career, including Jean-Paul Levesque and Terra Ryzing. It was when he joined the WWE that he became Hunter Hearst Helmsley, which eventually became Triple H.

Triple H indeed means Hunter Hearst Helmsley, or sometimes HHH when completely shortened. It goes without saying that 'The Game' has had the most success of his career under the Triple H moniker.

Triple H is recognized as one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. Now an Executive behind-the-scenes, Triple H influence still reigns over the product today. He currently manages the NXT brand, which is considered WWE's third brand, alongside his best-friend Shawn Michaels.

He will one day be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a singles competitor, and his legacy will be fondly remembered. His career has spanned over nearly three decades, and 'The Game' still performs in the ring as and when he is needed.

Triple H turns 52 today 👑



The Cerebral Assassin

The King of Kings

The Game pic.twitter.com/UCEmAIWZh9 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) July 27, 2021

How did the Triple H name originate?

On an episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast in 2014, Triple H revealed a little more about the name:

"They had asked me to think up a bunch of names to give some input on it and I had a whole bunch of names in mind? and J.J. (Dillon) called me in the room and said, ‘We’ve got your name. You’re going to be Reginald DuPont Helmsley‘ and I was like, ‘Holy cow! Here I am in the bad name category again! The next thing I heard, J.J. called me up and said, ‘Hey, we went with a little bit of your suggestions and you’re going to be Hunter Hearst Helmsley. Three H’s.’ and I was like, ‘Okay? I can work with that a little bit.’ So we went with that and then Shawn Michaels started calling me ‘Triple H’ from day one," Triple H said (h/t Talk is Jericho)

How many other wrestlers have shortened wrestling names?

There are a number of wrestlers who have followed the same path as Triple H and had their in-ring names shortened.

For example, Diamond Dallas Page, was simply known as DDP. In recent times, WWE has been shortening the in-ring names of their wrestlers. Antonio Cesaro became Cesaro, Big E Langston became just Big E and, more recently, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart are simply named Nox and Shotzi, respectively.

