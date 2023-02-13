What did Dutch Mantell have to say regarding Rihanna's Super Bowl performance?

Rihanna made headlines as she performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. It was a performance that lived up to the momentous occasion, with a star as high-profile as the event.

The singer's rendition drew acclaim from many, but there were quite a few who were not impressed with it. Among them was WWE veteran Dutch Mantell, who revealed on social media that he didn't like her performance and then doubled down on it.

If you want to know what Mantell had to say regarding the pop star's halftime piece, read on to find out.

In two tweets, the WWE personality gave his opinion on what happened during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Here's what he made of the whole thing:

"Rihanna??? Not a huge fan but actually expected more from the SuperBowl halftime show. Prince, Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, Paul McCartney…were better. Rihanna got hyped so much but under delivered. Comments? (sic)"

Replying to a comment, Mantell added that he was more impressed with Katy Perry.

"I’m not a fan of Katy Perry either because I’m not of her era. But highly impressed with her performance. Rihanna is a huge star but disappointed with her showing (sic)."

What did Rihanna perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Rihanna had the crowd in the palm of her hand at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. She ran through her greatest hits and gave fans exactly what they wanted, brightening up the occasion as only she could.

The singer kicked things off with "B--- Better Have My Money" before going on to deliver renditions of "Where Have You Been?" "Only Girl in the World," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work," "Wild Thoughts," "Pour It Up," "All of the Lights," "Run This Town," and "Umbrella." She concluded her performance with her famous track "Diamond," getting the crowd to sway to her beat. In a pre-match press conference, she hinted that picking a few songs was the hardest bit.

"That was the hardest, hardest part — deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate. That's what this show is gonna be — it's gonna be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could've put it together." [H/T People]

However, the main takeaway from the whole segment was the pop star's pregnancy announcement. She initially hinted at it in the beginning by rubbing her stomach and revealing her baby bump by leaving the zipper of her outfit open. That's some great news indeed, and we wish her the best for this chapter of her life.

