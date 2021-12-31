What was Dwayne Johnson's salary from the Fast and Furious franchise?

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is presently one of Hollywood's biggest icons. The former WWE Champion has starred in several notable films, including the recent Netflix hit Red Notice, in which he stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

However, it could be argued that Dwayne Johnson is majorly known for his role of Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise.

With that being said, what was Dwayne Johnson's take from his work in the Fast & Furious franchise?

Dwayne Johnson's 'Fast & Furious' earnings over $65 million

Dwayne Johnson was reportedly paid $20 million to appear in the Fast & Furious spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw. It revolves around his character Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's character, Deckard Shaw.

Reportedly, the Rock has also made a total of $10 million for Fast Five. For Fast & Furious 6, the former WWE Champion once again made $10 million.

For his role in The Fate of the Furious, Dwayne Johnson made another $10 million, not including back-end payments. Johnson was paid a total of $15 million for his role in Furious 7.

The Rock made his debut in the Fast & Furious franchise with 2011's Fast Five.

What are some of Dwayne Johnson's biggest works in Hollywood?

Dwayne Johnson is mostly known for his work in Hollywood these days, rather than the WWE. However, The Rock is still heavily associated with the sport, despite not competing inside the squared circle on a regular basis anymore.

Apart from starring in the Fast & Furious franchise, Dwayne Johnson is also known for his work in movies such as Hercules, San Andreas, G.I. Joe Retaliation, and more.

His most recent movie Red Notice earned Dwayne Johnson a total of $23.5 million.

