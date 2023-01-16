What did Dwayne Johnson tweet about WWE legend Triple H?

Dwayne Johnson, known to wrestling fans as The Rock, is synonymous with Hollywood and sports entertainment. With his exuberant personality and tremendous trash-talking skills, Johnson was a massive star in WWE's Attitude Era as "the most electrifying man in sports entertainment."

This was before his acting career took off. In 2002, the 50-year-old megastar ventured into the film industry. Fast forward to 21 years later, The Rock is one of Hollywood's most beloved and revered figures. He has landed significant roles in box-office blockbuster movies like Black Adam and The Fast and The Furious franchise.

Due to his overwhelming popularity, Dwayne Johnson is very active on social media, especially Twitter, where he keeps his vast fan base up-to-date with his latest work and occasional glimpses of his personal life. The Great One recently mentioned WWE legend Triple H in one of his tweets.

As older WWE fans may recall, The Great One and The Game were mainstays in the upper card at the height of the Attitude Era. Their epic rivalry spans an entire era, providing wrestling fans with many memorable promos, segments, and match-ups that remain fresh in our collective memories. The first stage of this storied feud put both men on the map.

Dwayne Johnson's tweet mentioned his epic Ladder match against Triple H at SummerSlam 1998

@SevenBucksProd Showdown between myself and @TripleH in our infamous ladder match in Madison Square Garden.Where our epic rivalry started.Trash talking, competition and most importantly - the eventual bond. TONIGHTJoin us for #YoungRock , 8:30/7:30c only on @NBC Showdown between myself and @TripleH in our infamous ladder match in Madison Square Garden. Where our epic rivalry started. Trash talking, competition and most importantly - the eventual bond. TONIGHT 💥🥊Join us for #YoungRock, 8:30/7:30c only on @NBC @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/R2ST8qESnT

Rocky was caught up in self-promotion over the last weekend as he hyped the next episode of Young Rock. The show recently touched upon the historic Ladder Match between The Brahma Bull and The Cerebral Assassin at SummerSlam 1998.

Inside Madison Square Garden, the two rivals fought each other in a brutal twenty-minute ladder bout for the Intercontinental Championship. Triple H won the prestigious title following some help from former stablemate Chyna. This was during the beginning of the Attitude Era.

Over the next couple of years, Hunter and Johnson would also battle over the top prize in sports entertainment, most notably in a high-stakes bout at Backlash 2000, when The Rock defeated his arch-nemesis, following an assist from Stone Cold Steve Austin, to win the WWE Championship.

Young Rock is an American sitcom that chronicles the life and adventures of Dwayne Johnson. The show airs on the NBC Network, streaming live on Peacock. The third season is being aired, and the ladder match against Triple H was explored in the eighth episode.

Given that it featured on the sitcom, the rivalry with The Cerebral Assasin holds immense importance for The Great One. As a guest on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Hunter revealed that Rocky wanted to wrestle him at WrestleMania 31. Unfortunately, that didn't happen as the fourteen-time world champion defeated Sting at the show, and The Black Adam star made an unannounced appearance.

Later in the evening, The Game and Stephanie McMahon bragged about their victory. However, their show-boating was cut short when Dwayne Johnson and Ronda Rousey shut their mouths in the ring.

Triple H retired from in-ring competition after his heart scare in September 2021 and occupies a key non-wrestling role as the Chief Content Officer of WWE. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson is rumored to be returning for a colossal dream match against his cousin, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania Hollywood.

