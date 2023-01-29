What did Elon Musk say about Andrew Tate joining WWE?

Social media megastar Logan Paul, who was out with a knee injury since November, made his surprise return in the 2023 Men's WWE Royal Rumble match as the twenty-ninth entrant. Paul had an impressive showing, eliminating Seth Rollins before he was tossed over by eventual winner Cody Rhodes.

On their official Twitter account, WWE posted a short clip of the entire scene. A fan suggested that the bump was like an Andrew Tate and Logan Paul Royal Rumble moment. This was a reference to the not-so-cordial relationship the two social media influencers shared with each other.

The comment quickly caught the attention of many users, which was only natural considering the fame of the celebrities involved, including the current owner of Twitter, Elon Musk.

Elon Musk suggested that we might see Logan Paul vs. Andrew Tate soon in WWE.

"It's omly a matter of time."

In response to the aforementioned tweet that hinted at the conflict between Paul and Tate, Elon Musk suggested that we would see the two larger-than-life celebrities and influencers battle each other in a WWE ring. In the process, Musk also implied that Tate's arrival in professional wrestling was on the horizon.

Logan Paul was involved in a memorable spot during the WWE Royal Rumble match

The Maverick was involved in one of the most memorable spots on television in recent memory. From opposite sides of the ring, Logan Paul and Ricochet launched themselves off the top rope but collided mid-air to fall to the center of the ring.

The Alamodome gasped as Twitter went berserk over the risks the two superstars were willing to take in the men's Rumble match.

Paul has had an impressive start to his life in World Wrestling Entertainment, with his matches garnering plaudits from critics and fans. However, it remains to be seen whether a potential showdown will go down between him and Andrew Tate.

