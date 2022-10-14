What has Eva Marie been up to since her WWE release?

Eva Marie had one of the most eventful WWE careers we have seen in a while. From a promising superstar to a released one, she had quite the journey in the company.

Marie was released from WWE in 2021 as part of the company's seventh round of budget cuts. She was let go along with multiple other members of the administrative staff talent. Her most recent WWE appearance came on the September 27 episode of Monday Night RAW, where she was booked to be injured by Shayna Baszler so that she could be written off television.

Given how the 38-year-old is extremely popular with fans, everyone wants to know what she gets up to. If you want to know what she has been doing since her release, read on to find out.

Eva Marie @natalieevamarie 🏼 🏼 Action packed day on set ! I can’t wait for you all to see these scenes come to life on the big screen ! I’m honored to star in this franchise! Action packed day on set ! I can’t wait for you all to see these scenes come to life on the big screen ! I’m honored to star in this franchise! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 https://t.co/PjpINUJ06F

Eva Marie focused on her acting career after her WWE release. She played the role of Jade in Paradise City, a TV series that is a spinoff of American Satan before starring as herself in American Ninja Warrior Junior. She also starred as Fiona 'Phoenix' Grant in Phoenix.

Marie has also made strides in the fitness industry. She launched her fitness app called NEM, which stands for 'Natalie Eva Marie'. The app allows fans to keep track of their workouts and get fitness advice from influencers.

What was Eva Marie doing in WWE before her release?

Eva Marie returned to WWE in 2020 on the June 14 episode of Monday Night RAW. She promoted 'Eva-Lution' in various vignettes and returned to face Naomi that day. However, she refused to wrestle and brought out someone else to fight on her behalf.

Post-match, Marie announced herself as the winner, turning heel in the process. She aligned herself with Doudrop and teamed up with her for weeks to take a couple of wins. However, the former used to announce herself as the winner in those matches, showcasing her selfish nature in the ring.

Marie got into a feud with Alexa Bliss and fought her at SummerSlam 2021, where she lost. Following her loss, Doudrop turned on her, triggering a feud between them. Doudrop would beat her multiple times on RAW before she was released a couple of weeks later.

Would you like to see Eva back in WWE? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

