What was ex-wrestler Gabbi Tuft's name in WWE?

While many within the pro wrestling industry make their name within WWE, one person in recent years who has made a huge impact outside it is Gabbi Tuft.

Signed to World Wrestling Entertainment from 2008 to 2012, Gabbi Tuft (f.k.a Tyler Reks) appeared in various forms of programming for the company before her release.

In February 2021, Tuft made headlines as she became the first current or former WWE star to come out as transgender, with her statement being an inspiration for many both in and out of the business.

During a recent interview with FOX, Tuft revealed that she found it hard to shed a lot of the muscle that she had previously built up before transitioning.

"God is it hard to get rid of that much muscle. I was shocked how much muscle I retained. I forced my body to burn muscle with these long extended cardiovascular sessions at high intensity and stayed in keto for a very long time, and I stopped lifting weights. That’s the short version."

Tuft's most recent match took place in 2014 when she and former WWE star Brian Myers (a.k.a Curt Hawkins) teamed up at a Pro Wrestling Syndicate show.

Is Gabbi Tuft potentially gearing up for a return to WWE?

While the 45-year-old has not wrestled in an official match in almost a decade, the former WWE star recently sparked interest online as she posted various photos of herself training in the ring at the iconic Hart family dungeon alongside top stars like Natalya and Liv Morgan.

Following her recent return to training in the ring, Tuft took to social media to thank the fans for their support of her choosing to get back into the squared circle.

I am overwhelmed with gratitude. Grateful for @natbynature and @tjwilson711 for carving out time at @thedungeon2.0 for me when they didn’t have to. Grateful for seeing old friends. Grateful for the opportunity to work with new, incredibly talented friends. And grateful for what’s still to come…"

While news on her return to World Wrestling Entertainment has yet to come to light, many of her supporters are excited at the prospect of Tuft making a comeback somewhere down the line.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE