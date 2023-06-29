What did Finn Balor do for Becky Lynch when they first met more than 20 years ago? Real-life history between top WWE Superstars explored

WWE Superstar Finn Balor shares a long history with seven-time champion Becky Lynch that dates back to more than two decades ago.

Balor is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2023. However, the upcoming title match is a conflict of interest for the megastar and The Architect's wife, Becky Lynch.

When they first met, Lynch had just started her journey in pro wrestling and enrolled herself in Balor's school, where she admittedly got her 'first opportunity to learn.' He was The Man's first trainer in Ireland, and the latter still speaks fondly of the small yet wonderfully run school.

Lynch revealed that she wrestled in Finn Balor's school for three months on 'just six blue mats on the floor.' This was where the two future WWE Superstars bonded, and The Man holds Balor in high regard.

However, Finn Balor has refused to take credit for Becky Lynch's success. He said everyone knew she was special from the beginning of her career. Balor revealed that Lynch was the only girl out of 40 boys and consistently outworked them.

Here is an old video of Becky Lynch wrestling with Finn Balor more than twenty years ago:

Balor believes that Becky Lynch has always deserved the success she achieved in WWE and is happy with the small role he got to play in her journey.

The Man was asked to comment on Finn Balor's upcoming title match against her husband, Seth Rollins, during her latest appearance on WWE's After The Bell podcast. She admitted it was a 'conflict of interest' as she had to choose between her old friend and her husband.

Becky Lynch said that she looked up to Finn Balor and credited him for his work in turning The Judgment Day into one of the hottest acts on RAW. However, she also admitted to hating Balor's attacks on Rollins.

"But then you go, ‘God, just stop jumping my husband.’ You know, like, ‘I don’t want to hate you. You’re making me hate you. What are you doing?’ Gotta give him some of them [slaps].”

Finn Balor has returned to his old Prince version for his title feud with Seth Rollins as he stays determined to seek revenge against The Architect seven years after the mistake that seemingly ruined his WWE career.

The two are set to lock horns in a high-profile title match on Saturday in London. The last few weeks have seen the champion provoking his challenger, resulting in 'Bitter Balor' cutting a fiery promo to turn the odds in his favor.

Becky Lynch, on the other hand, has her sights set on the Women's Money in the Bank contract. It is the only WWE prize that has eluded her, but The Man is determined to get her hands on the coveted briefcase.

She is widely credited for being the heart and soul of the RAW women's division, even without the title. Thus, it is no secret that Becky Lynch is the top favorite to become Ms. Money in the Bank this year.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes