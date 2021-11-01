What does former WWE superstar The Boogeyman look like without makeup?

The Boogeyman arrived in WWE on SmackDown in 2005 and struck fear into the Blue Brand. The worm-eating superstar terrorized everyone in his path while maniacally laughing and claiming he was "comin' to get'cha!"
The superstar was first signed after WWE Tough Enough but was cut from the competition after it was revealed he lied about his age. WWE saw potential in him, though, and he was ultimately signed to a contract.
So what does The Boogeyman look like without make-up? See the tweet below of The Boogeyman, known in real life as Marty Wright, alongside WWE superstar Natalya.
The Boogeyman discussed the origins of his character and his face paint last year:
"The character has three layers. Tree – I started on that tree. That tree on my head, that’s the tree of life, and those dots surrounding my face, black and yellow and white dots, those are the forbidden fruits that have fallen off the tree. That black around my eyes is the black owls that are looking through the night, that type of s–t. So, everything I’ve applied to that character has a purpose. I painted my whole face and it’s a 3-hour process," The Boogeyman said. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)
Although not a regular character now in WWE, he has his name etched in WWE folklore. However, you can expect his name to be mentioned when Halloween rolls around.
When did The Boogeyman last appear in WWE?
The Boogeyman's most recent appearance on WWE was on RAW in January 2021. He was part of RAW's Legends Night to kick off the new year.
He appeared in a backstage segment involving Angel Garza. Garza had been tricked by Torrie Wilson into thinking a whole host of celebrities were waiting for him. Instead, he got The Boogeyman. At the time, Garza was the 24/7 Champion and, because of his shock, R-Truth managed to pin him to regain the title.
