What is former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth doing now?

When it comes to WWE underdog stories, few had it better than James Ellsworth. His run began as a complete joke and ended up being one of the best things the company had going on.

Ellsworth started off as a low-end jobber and quickly became one of the most popular superstars on the roster. Fans chanted for him on a regular basis, and WWE obliged by placing him in various high-profile storylines. From being Team SmackDown's mascot at Survivor Series to wrestling for the WWE Championship, the Ellsworth experiment was a hoot.

With The Chinless Wonder no longer under WWE employment, there is a lot of talk regarding what he is doing at this moment in time. If you are curious to know his present status, read on to find out.

James Ellsworth is currently competing on the independent circuit, where he has been performing since his WWE release in 2018. However, he remains close to the company and regularly analyzes the product on his Twitter account and on various podcasts.

James Ellsworth's memorable feud with AJ Styles

James Ellsworth has had many memorable moments during his brief WWE stint. From causing Braun Strowman's elimination at Survivor Series to helping Carmella win the Money in the Bank briefcase, the man was a walking highlight reel. However, nothing compared to his tussle with AJ Styles, which established him as a firm fan-favorite.

Styles' frequent undermining of Ellsworth led to him wrestling three matches against him, with the latter hilariously taking a hat-trick of wins. The jobber having The Phenomenal One's number was some spectacular storytelling, especially considering that none of his victories came due to his own efforts.

Ellsworth's first victory over Styles came on the October 11, 2016 episode of SmackDown, where Dean Ambrose attacked the latter and placed a motionless Chinless Wonder on top of him for the pin. Win number two came via disqualification in a WWE Championship match, while the third one came after a ladder match that saw Ambrose help the underdog again.

The fact that Ellsworth has three wins over a superstar like AJ Styles is easily the most hilarious WWE stat of the last decade. Indeed, Mr. No Chin Music was a revelation during his time in WWE, and we hope to see him back one day.

