  • "What the fu*k was that?" - When Vince McMahon angrily yelled at Becky Lynch in Gorilla Position on WWE RAW

"What the fu*k was that?" - When Vince McMahon angrily yelled at Becky Lynch in Gorilla Position on WWE RAW

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Aug 30, 2025 03:59 GMT
McMahon and Becky Lynch (Images via WWE on YouTube)

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once yelled at Beck Lynch in the Gorilla position after an in-ring segment. McMahon wasn't happy with Lynch no-selling Lacey Evans' finisher during the segment.

At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to become the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion in the main event of the night. The next night, she was involved in a segment with Lacey Evans, and things didn't end on a good note.

Evans hit Lynch with her finisher, The Woman's Right, at ringside. The latter no-sold the move. The brawl continued on the entrance ramp as the capacity crowd watched the two women go at it. In her book, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, Lynch revealed that Vince McMahon yelled at her in the Gorilla position after the segment.

Here's an excerpt from Lynch's book:

"Episode 25. The no-sell. It was the Monday Night RAW right after WrestleMania and I returned to Gorilla after my segment. 'What the fu*k was that?' Vince asked me. 'Sorry, sir? What do you mean?' I had just won the historic main event of WrestleMania and Vince was making sure I knew how little that mattered and I better not be getting too big for my britches. 'What did I tell you?' Vince asked, turning it on me. 'To go down on the punch,' I answered, it dawning on me why he was so upset at me."
Becky Lynch on how Vince McMahon treated her

Vince McMahon on WWE television [Credit: WWE.com]

Last year, The Man had a chat with VULTURE and spoke about the allegations against Vince McMahon. She talked in detail about her experiences with Vince McMahon.

"I had my experiences with Vince. They were all, for the most part - apart from him yelling at me at one point after WrestleMania - very good. He treated me very well and with a lot of respect. I know that that is not the experience everybody had. But also, there’s so much that you have going on in the world of wrestling. It’s hard to differentiate the person, all the things that they’ve done that we’re aware of, and who you’re interacting with at that moment." [H/T ITR Wrestling]
As for Lacey Evans, she got an opportunity at Lynch's RAW Women's Title at the Money in the Bank 2019 event. She failed to defeat Lynch for the coveted belt that night. For the next few months, the two female stars collided on multiple occasions, and Lynch managed to keep the belt on her shoulder when all was said and done. She eventually vacated the belt following WrestleMania 36 in 2020 after revealing that she was pregnant.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Lynch's quotes from this article!

