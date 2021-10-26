What is the greatest rivalry in the history of pro wrestling?

Pro-wrestling has always been about one-on-one battles. Many of them over the years have been more special than others.

When two wrestling stars have terrific chemistry, with a dastardly villain taking on a hero who has come to save the day, it leads to the greatest moments in history.

It could go back to Lou Thesz vs. Buddy Rogers or the modern-day rivalry between Seth Rollins and Edge. Anytime two superstars have enough animosity, it grabs the audience's attention.

There have been many great wrestling feuds over the years, so it's hard to say which one is the best

Arn Anderson @TheArnShow No remorse from The Nature Boy after injuring Dusty alongside The Andersons.And zero mercy on the jacket of @tonyschiavone24 #ARN : Putting "Hard Times" On Dusty Rhodes is available now wherever you get your podcasts. Get it ad-free with video only on AdFreeShows.com No remorse from The Nature Boy after injuring Dusty alongside The Andersons.And zero mercy on the jacket of @tonyschiavone24!#ARN: Putting "Hard Times" On Dusty Rhodes is available now wherever you get your podcasts. Get it ad-free with video only on AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/CfgbqHa6xf

While it's hard to argue against Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock as possibly the most significant rivalry of modern times, there are many that can make this list.

Fom a historical perspective, Dusty Rhodes vs. Ric Flair can be up there. Hulk Hogan battling Andre the Giant is of epic proportions. It made wrestling history.

Many longtime rivalries have been well-documented. Some have even gotten ugly outside the ring, like the Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart feud. Their onscreen heat led to the Montreal Screwjob.

Having said that, many classic rivals were close friends outside the ring. The greatest example of this is Terry Funk and Mick Foley, who tortured each other in arenas around the world, yet had a father-son relationship for decades.

The same could be said for Tommy Dreamer and Raven, who developed a mutual respect for one another throughout their years of battling.

No matter which rivalry you consider the greatest of all time, one thing is certain: animosity has fueled the wrestling industry for over a century now. Angst and bitterness drives us to watch, and fuels our passion. The wrestlers seem so passionate that we're roped in to see what happens.

Every fantastic story needs a hero and a villain. Pro-wrestling has certainly taught us all that.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think is the best rivalry in the history of wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh