WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan is an American patriot who carried his famous 2x4 wood with him wherever he performed. He regularly performed for WWE between 1987 and 1993, and became the first-ever winner of the Royal Rumble match in 1988.

Duggan made a return to the ring for WWE in 2005, and had one final run which saw him compete for another four years. Hacksaw was also known for his time wrestling for WCW between 1994 and 2001.

After his illustrious career, what is Hacksaw Jim Duggan's net worth?

Hacksaw Jim Duggan's reported net worth is $2 million. The majority of his net worth was accumulated during his professional wrestling career.

Hacksaw Jim Duggan spoke with WWE's The Bump about his Royal Rumble victory in 1988:

"I don’t think anybody was more shocked in the whole building than me that I won the thing, you know. I was a black horse, especially when I was one of the last three guys in there with Dino Bravo. The odds looked pretty bad there for a while, but thank goodness it worked out. You know, back then, it was a different business, too. We did that show, and then we all got in the car and headed to another show. We didn’t have the concept of how big it was becoming. Some of the guys did. Guys like Macho Man [Randy Savage], they had an understanding. We were in party mode a little bit. It was just another show another day," Hacksaw Jim Duggan said. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Where is Hacksaw Jim Duggan now?

Hacksaw Jim Duggan @OfficialHacksaw Out of surgery and back in his room. Everything went well. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and good thoughts. You can keep them coming in. Out of surgery and back in his room. Everything went well. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and good thoughts. You can keep them coming in. https://t.co/gPUWI4N6Wq

The former WCW World Television Champion was in hospital to undergo emergency surgery. Thankfully, Duggan made it through and entered recovery. Duggan's wife posted on October 20, 2021 that the legend was preparing for surgery and urged everyone to give their well wishes. The reason for the surgery has not been disclosed as of this writing.

We are grateful for everything Hacksaw Jim Duggan has done for professional wrestling, and wish him good health for the future.

