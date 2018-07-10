WWE News: What happened after RAW went off the air?

What's the story?

This week's RAW from Boston's TD Garden was the go-home show of WWE's Extreme Rules PPV which will be held this Sunday. RAW hyped the weekend's PPV as Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley brawled it out, while Seth Rollins faced Drew McIntyre ahead of his match against Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules.

Following RAW, there was an exciting dark match featuring six of RAW's best in a 6-man tag team match!

In case you didn't know...

RAW kicked off with a huge brawl between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley and the two big men had to be separated by the entire RAW roster, hyping their match at Extreme Rules.

Meanwhile, the final match of the night saw Seth Rollins face off against Drew McIntyre, with a unique stipulation added to the match. If Rollins won the match, McIntyre wouldn't be ringside this Sunday in Rollins' 30-minute Iron Man match against Dolph Ziggler. Rollins, unfortunately, lost and Ziggler will have some backup ringside this Sunday and hope to retain his Intercontinental title.

The heart of the matter

The dark match after RAW saw the team of Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins take on Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in a six-man tag team match.

Owens, who had hid in RAW GM Kurt Angle's office for the entire show in fear of Strowman, was ordered to come out and wrestle in the match by Angle.

Angle forces KO to come out for the dark match. #RAW #WWEBoston pic.twitter.com/2bIURyMM94 — Ethan Yetton (@GreenEyedZeke) July 10, 2018

It was announced on this week's show that Strowman and Owens will face off inside a steel cage at Extreme Rules.

The team of Strowman, Reigns and Rollins defeated Owens, Ziggler and McIntyre in this dark match.

What's next?

Extreme Rules will take place on July 15, 2018 at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena.

Are you excited about Extreme Rules? Let us know in the comments below!