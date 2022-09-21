What happened when Alexa Bliss joined forces with Bray Wyatt in WWE?

During the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE dropped what fans deemed another teaser for Bray Wyatt's potential return. In the night's main event, Alexa Bliss took on Bayley in a losing effort. But that was far from the main talking point, with a suspicious power outage taking center stage over everything else.

During the match between Bliss and Bayley, the lights threatened to go out. RAW was enveloped in a tone of red light instead, throwing everyone off-guard. However, those watching realized that it was intentional, and it took little time for the speculations to emerge.

The reddish hue is something Wyatt was infamous for during his last stint with WWE. The fact that it made its return during Little Miss Bliss' match is no coincidence, given their previous relationship. If you don't remember what happened when Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt joined forces, keep reading to refresh your memory.

Bliss found herself involved in the 2020 storyline between Wyatt and Braun Strowman. The Fiend attacked her on the July 31 episode of SmackDown, and the coming months saw him put her in a trance and make her his ally.

The pair went on to host the Firefly Fun House almost every week and wreak havoc on the main roster. This angle included a bizarre feud with Randy Orton, which saw fireballs and creepy shenanigans aplenty.

Is Bray Wyatt returning to WWE?

Despite multiple smart teases, no one knows if Bray Wyatt is actually returning to WWE or not. What's clear, however, is that he is the hottest free agent in the industry at the moment, and WWE would do well in landing his signature.

Wyatt was released in July 2021, after twelve years with the company. His final appearance on the main roster was in a Firefly Fun House segment on April 12, where he declared that he was looking for a fresh start. This came on the heels of Alexa Bliss claiming she no longer needed him.

Should the former Wyatt Family leader make a comeback to the company after more than a year away, fans will all be eagerly watching. If he reunites with Bliss and resumes his reign of terror, the rest of the roster should watch out.

