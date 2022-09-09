What happened when Bray Wyatt faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania?

When Bray Wyatt stepped into the ring to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 31, he knew he couldn't have asked for a tougher opponent. The latter is Mr. WrestleMania (sorry, Shawn Michaels), having become synonymous with the show thanks to his infamous winning streak and great performances.

Wyatt and The Undertaker locking up was a dream match for many WWE fans, given the nature of their gimmicks. Both are characters with a knack for theatrics and supernatural antics. It was a solid matchup on paper and one that was teased for weeks heading into The Show of Shows.

Seven years have passed since The Eater of Worlds, and The Deadman locked up in singles competition. If you don't remember what happened when they faced each other at WrestleMania, we will refresh your memory right here.

At WrestleMania 31, The Undertaker defeated Bray Wyatt in a 15-minute match. He had to hit a second Tombstone Piledriver to secure the win and notch up his 22nd victory at WrestleMania.

What led to The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt's match at WrestleMania?

Bray Wyatt's feud with The Undertaker officially began at Fastlane 2015. At the show, he emerged from a casket and issued a challenge to The Phenom for a match at WrestleMania 31. Prior to that, he had been sending subtle messages to the legend after calling himself 'The New Face of Fear.' However, it was at the Fastlane event where things got real.

Undertaker accepted Wyatt's challenge on the March 9, 2015, episode of RAW. There were a lot of mind games heading into the show as both superstars desperately wanted a win after losing to Brock Lesnar and John Cena in the previous year.

The match ended in defeat for the former leader of The Wyatt Family. He controlled most of the bout, but The Deadman managed to land his big moves. They kicked out of each other's finishers, but in the end, Wyatt fell victim to The Phenom's unparalleled brilliance.

