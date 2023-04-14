What happened when Brock Lesnar met Triple H and The Undertaker on WWE RAW?

Shortly after Brock Lesnar won the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2002, he came face-to-face with Triple H on RAW.

At SummerSlam 2002, The Beast Incarnate defeated The Rock to become the youngest WWE Champion in history. The next night on WWE RAW, Lesnar and Paul Heyman were addressing the live crowd when Triple H, of all people, came out to the ring. The Game had brutally destroyed his former best friend, Shawn Michaels, after losing an Unsanctioned Street Fight to him at The Biggest Party of Summer.

Triple H's intentions were clear. He wanted a shot at Brock Lesnar's Undisputed WWE title. In a big twist, The Undertaker came out and demanded a title shot as well. The previous night, he had convincingly disposed of Test in a battle of the giants.

Suddenly, Triple H and Lesnar kicked off a two-on-one attack on The Deadman. In seconds, The Undertaker got the upper hand and knocked The Game out of the ring. He then focused on the young gun, and a Big Boot sent Brock flying out of the ring.

What was the aftermath of Brock Lesnar's epic encounter with the two WWE greats?

Shortly after the segment, Eric Bischoff brought back the prestigious World Heavyweight Championship and awarded it to Triple H. Lesnar, now a SmackDown-exclusive star, kicked off a feud with The Undertaker.

The feud ended at No Mercy 2002, where Lesnar defeated The Phenom inside Hell In A Cell.

As for Triple H, he defended the World Heavyweight Championship in the first-ever Elimination Chamber match at Survivor Series 2002. Shawn Michaels was one of the participants in the bout and finally exacted revenge on The Game when he put him down to win the coveted belt.

Do you remember this RAW segment? Did you think back then that Brock Lesnar would go on to etch his name as one of the greatest of all time? Sound off in the comments below.

