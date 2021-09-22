What happened to Brock Lesnar's ear?

Brock Lesnar is a multi-time world champion in WWE who has main-evented numerous WrestleManias. He is best known for his work against stars like The Undertaker, Triple H, Goldberg, and Roman Reigns.

The Beast Incarnate suffers from a condition commonly known as 'cauliflower ear' due to which his right ear looks different. In medical terms, this condition is called Auricular Hematoma. Pooled blood gets collected under the skin of the external ear, which sometimes leads to permanent disfigurement. It is pretty common among fighters and wrestlers, which occurs due to punishment to the outer ear.

In case you didn't know, Brock Lesnar was an amateur wrestler in college before getting hired by OVW in 2000. That was when he sustained the injury. The disfigurement can be corrected by an otoplasty surgery. However, the majority of fighters do not surgically repair it as it serves as a 'badge of honour'.

How many world championships has Brock Lesnar held in WWE?

Brock Lesnar is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in WWE's history. The Conqueror has won a total of 8 world championships throughout his WWE career. Apart from world championships, he is also the 2002 King of the Ring tournament winner, a Royal Rumble match winner, and a 5-time Slammy Award winner. He is also a former UFC Champion.

Lesnar is one of the highest-paid WWE wrestlers of all time. At SummerSlam 2021, he debuted a new look with long hair. Big E commented on Lesnar's new look and his lifestyle while being featured in an episode of Talking Smack.

"Well, the hair was a choice. It really was a choice, but I don't have Brock money. You know, you get to a level of wealth where you just do stuff because you're bored, I think he's at that level of wealth. So congrats to him." said Big E.

Brock Lesnar's estimated net worth is $25M and his annual salary is about $12M. He also earns from his merchandise sales. It can be said that Brock Lesnar is currently one of the richest wrestlers on the planet.

Also Read

As of now, Brock Lesnar is set to face Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2021. If Reigns retains his title at Extreme Rules 2021, he will put the title on the line against The Beast Incarnate. If Lesnar can defeat Reigns at Crown Jewel, he will add another world title to his illustrious career.

Justin Credible, who was in the 'Plane Ride from Hell', addresses the Ric Flair controversy here.

Edited by Daniel Wood