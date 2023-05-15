What happened when Brock Lesnar wrestled in an intergender match in WWE?

WWE veteran Brock Lesnar has competed in one intergender match during his 23-year career.

The Beast Incarnate made his Ohio Valley Wrestling debut in late 2000. It's been about 23 years since his arrival in pro wrestling, and Lesnar has established himself as one of the all-time greats.

Brock Lesnar has been involved in a long list of iconic matches. He broke The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak, squashed John Cena, left Randy Orton in a pool of his own blood, and put down several other WWE Superstars over the years. Longtime fans of Lesnar may remember that he once took on Stephanie McMahon in an intergender match on SmackDown.

After turning heel on the blue brand in August 2003, The Beast began targeting WWE's top babyfaces. The September 11, 2003 edition of SmackDown saw Lesnar demanding a singles match against Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie's father, Vince McMahon, seemed thrilled with the idea and immediately gave the green flag, adding that she would have to give up the position of SmackDown General Manager if she refused to face Lesnar.

Lesnar vs. Stephanie headlined the show. It didn't take long for Lesnar to get hold of The Billionaire Princess and attempt an F5 on her. Thankfully, Kurt Angle came out just in time for the big save, and the match ended in a No Contest.

Brock Lesnar exacted revenge on Kurt Angle soon after

Lesnar certainly wasn't happy over Kurt Angle interfering in his match with Stephanie McMahon.

A week later, he faced Angle in a 60-minute Ironman match for the WWE Championship. After an hour of intense back-and-forth, Lesnar managed to defeat Angle to become the Champion.

As for Stephanie, she continued her feud with Vince McMahon, and it led to an I Quit match at No Mercy 2003. Stephanie lost the match that night and lost her SmackDown GM position as a result.

In reality, this result was a way to write Stephanie off WWE TV as she was about to tie the knot with Triple H in real life. The duo got hitched six days after Stephanie's loss at No Mercy 2003.

Do you remember Brock Lesnar's intergender match against Stephanie McMahon on SmackDown from twenty years ago? What was your immediate reaction to the same? Share in the comment section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes