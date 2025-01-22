What happened between CM Punk and Hulk Hogan in WWE?

CM Punk took a shot at WWE legend Hulk Hogan during an interview with WWE backstage reporter Jackie Redmond Monday on RAW. The Best in the World opened up about the upcoming Royal Rumble Match, and among other things, he said that if WWE put Hogan in the match, he would eliminate him and end Hulkamania.

CM Punk's comment created speculation about The Best in the World having backstage heat with the WWE legend, and it appears that Punk and Hogan don't like each other.

Speaking with fellow WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hogan revealed that Punk doesn't like him because of a backstage incident.

"When I went back for Raw's 15th Anniversary, I walked in the dressing room and there was a guy named CM Punk. I didn't know who he was. I heard that I had heat because I didn't say hello to him. I remember that night, I was going through so much crap at home and my life was falling apart. When I walked through the dressing room, all I could think about was, 'I need to get home and fix my life.' I don't remember seeing, meeting, talking or disrespecting anybody that day but I had to live with that because I was in that space," Hulk Hogan said. [h/t Fightful]

Trending

CM Punk has never referred to his relationship with Hulk Hogan and the incident that Hogan talked about, but given that he took a shot against the WWE legend, there could indeed be legitimate heat between the two.

RAW superstar wants a match with Hulk Hogan after CM Punk promo

CM Punk wasn't the only one who talked about Hulk Hogan on Monday. After his promo on RAW on Netflix, Bronson Reed took to social media and wrote that he wanted a match with Hogan.

"Punk... Hogan is mine," Bronson Reed wrote.

Expand Tweet

The RAW superstar is currently out of action, recovering from an ankle injury he sustained at Survivor Series back in late November, which required surgery.

Reed was the fifth member of The New Bloodline, which collided with The OG Bloodline—whose fifth member was Punk—at Survivor Series: WarGames. With Bronson Reed reacting to Punk's promo, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he comes after The Best in the World upon his return to the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback