What happened to CM Punk just hours before first WWE match at MSG? Minor catastrophe explained

CM Punk had his first WWE match at MSG in over a decade tonight. The Straight Edge Superstar was booked to wrestle Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day at The Garden. That being said, he experienced a minor incident ahead of the match.

A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to hype Punk’s gear choice for the match. They hoped the Second City Saint would bring back his iconic gear from Money in the Bank 2011.

WrestlePurists’ Ibou responded to the post, noting the RAW superstar had no choice but to wear generic gear because the one he ordered for his WWE match at MSG didn’t fit.

Check out the full tweet below:

It is worth mentioning that CM Punk has not had his televised match in WWE yet. The superstar last wrestled on television at the 2014 Royal Rumble, where Corporate Kane eliminated him.

When is CM Punk’s first WWE PLE match after his return?

CM Punk made his triumphant return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. The Straight Edge Superstar showed up after the Men’s WarGames match between Team Cody Rhodes and The Judgment Day on November 25.

Punk is set to have his first WWE PLE match in nearly a decade at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The multi-time world champion is currently one of the two confirmed participants in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. The other person is Cody Rhodes.

It remains to be seen which one of these two superstars will punch their ticket to WrestleMania 40. Royal Rumble 2024 goes down at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.