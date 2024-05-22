What happened to former WWE star Brandi Rhodes? All about her latest health update

Former WWE star Brandi Rhodes has shared a health update with her latest message on social media.

Brandi posted on social media that she's recovering from surgery after being diagnosed with stage four endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.

Brandi also wrote that she was inspired by Maryse Mizanin’s recent health battles with getting a diagnosis and urged all women to listen to their bodies and advocate for themselves.

"3 years of pain with no answers. 's story encouraged me to press on. Many appts later, we found the answer. Stage 4 endometriosis. Successful surgery today. Ladies, listen to your bodies. We don't have to live with pain. Advocate for yourself. Finally on the road to recovery."

She has stayed out of the wrestling scene since leaving AEW with her husband Cody Rhodes in 2022, apart from a special appearance at the recently concluded WrestleMania 40. There, she accompanied The American Nightmare during his entrance ahead of his match against Roman Reigns.

Current WWE Champion sent a message in support of Brandi Rhodes

Right after Brandi Rhodes shared her health update about her road to recovery following her diagnosis with stage four endometriosis, her husband Cody Rhodes sent a supportive message.

The Undisputed WWE Champion penned a heartfelt tweet, stating that he just wrote his book consisting of two lines: 'I love Brandi Rhodes' and 'The End'.

Many fans have expressed their concern for Brandi after she revealed her diagnosis of stage four endometriosis. It's important to note that while this condition is progressive, it is not cancerous. Symptoms may include abdominal pain, bleeding, and vomiting. The good news is that Brandi Rhodes is well on her way to recovery after the surgery.

Cody Rhodes, on the other hand, will be in action at the upcoming Premium Live Event, WWE King and Queen of the Ring later this week. He will look to get the job done in Saudi Arabia by retaining his title against Logan Paul and then be back to take care of his family.

Team Sportskeeda wishes Brandi Rhodes a speedy recovery!

