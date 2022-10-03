What happened to former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly?

Kelly Kelly is considered one of the most notable WWE Superstars during her tenure as an active competitor. Since she started her career as a wrestler at only 19, the veteran was able to explore other fields after her exit.

Born Barbara Jean Blank, the former WWE Superstar was first a model before she signed with the company in 2006. In 2011, she won the Divas Championship but left the company the following year. Kelly Kelly still appeared at multiple events for the promotion following her exit.

Given her background as a model, it's no surprise that she was also an Instagram influencer and a fashion brand ambassador. She has collaborated with the likes of Fashion Nova, Reebok, and more. Currently, the former star owns an Instagram account where she posts travel content and offers tips.

The former Divas Champion also owns a nonprofit public charity called Cure Glioblastoma. The organization aims to help brain cancer patients and spread the word about Glioblastoma.

Kelly Kelly also appeared on the reality television series WAGS. In 2017, she made her acting debut on an episode of Days of Our Lives where she appeared as a waitress. Her film debut occurred in 2020 on Disturbing the Peace, where she appeared as Amanda.

Kelly Kelly shares how WWE legend helped her make history

Despite retiring from wrestling full-time in 2012, Blank created history two years ago in WWE.

In an episode of 2019's RAW Reunion, Kelly pinned Gerald Brisco backstage and became the first ever woman to hold the 24/7 championship. Her reign didn't last long as Candice Michelle won it right after.

In an episode of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, the former star revealed that the title changing hands was Paul Heyman's idea.

"It was so crazy because Paul Heyman called me and he was like, 'Hey, we have this idea.' It was literally the day before and I'm flying out. He was like, 'I hope you brought some gear.' I'm like, 'Yeah, I did.' He was like, 'Well, we have this idea and you're gonna be the first-ever Women's 24/7 Champion. Do you know what that is?' I'm like, 'Kind of.' He said, 'It was the Hardcore Title.' I was like, 'OK, I got it. That's amazing.'"

Kelly Kelly is still in good health and has participated in multiple Royal Rumbles in the past. With that in mind, it's safe to say fans will continue to see the veteran for surprise appearances inside the ring.

