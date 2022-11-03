Jeff Jarrett and Vince McMahon have a well-documented history. Their relationship is most known for the time the former held WWE up for a staggering $300,000 and of course for the latter's riposte two years later.

Back in 1999, Jarrett was set to wrestle an important match against Chyna. McMahon and WWE wanted him to put her over to generate headlines. He agreed to do so, but only if he was paid $300,000 before his contract expired. WWE had made the mistake of letting Jarrett’s contract run down that year, and he was still Intercontinental Champion before his match against Chyna. As such, he wanted that money as his compensation for putting over a female superstar.

What happened next is the stuff of legend. Vince McMahon paid Jeff Jarrett the money he asked for. However, he held it against him for two years and dished out some cold revenge in the form of a termination in 2001. The former WCW Champion was completely caught off-guard, and it remains one of the most infamous stories in wrestling history.

How did Vince McMahon fire Jeff Jarrett?

Vince McMahon didn't take too kindly to Jeff Jarrett taking $300,000 from him. However, with the latter's departure to WCW, there was nothing he could do about it. He would have to wait for two years before the opportunity of a lifetime fell on his plate.

McMahon purchased WCW in 2001 after the company's financial struggles. At the time, Jarrett was working for the promotion. With him becoming a WWE Superstar after the purchase, Vinnie Mac publicly fired him on live TV in a backstage segment.

What made this incident iconic was the fact that JJ didn't know that it was a legitimate termination. He thought that it was a work and that he would be given a storyline around it. By the time he realized that McMahon had actually fired him, it was too late.

The two parties were not on speaking terms for many years. However, time heals all wounds, and it wasn't different in this case. Jeff Jarrett and WWE buried the hatchet, with the company inducting him into the Hall of Fame for his achievements.

