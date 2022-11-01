On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Alexa Bliss and Asuka faced Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in the main event. The championships were on the line, and after a hellacious fight, the babyfaces won out.

With the win, Bliss ended a rather long drought of not holding any gold in WWE. The title win put her back to where she belongs. The Goddess tends to do her best work as a champion, and this should be the spark she needs to undergo a revival and become a proper threat again.

Given the time that has passed since her last major championship victory, you may have forgotten when and how it happened. If you need to refresh your memory, read on to find out.

Alexa Bliss' last major title win came at WrestleMania 36. She teamed up with Nikki Cross to take on The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), who were the Women's Tag Team Champions at the time. They defeated them at the show to win the titles for a second time, becoming the first-ever duo to hold the championships more than once.

Bliss and Cross had various successful championship defenses. However, their reign came to an end after 62 days when they lost their titles to Bayley and Sasha Banks on the June 2, 2020 episode of SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss' championship win on RAW

More than two years after her last major championship win, Alexa Bliss took a major W again this week on RAW. Bianca Belair and Bayley continued to clash, infuriating the RAW Women's Champion. Bliss declared that she had her back and decided to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

The people who stood in her way were Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. They were formidable champions and had a reputation of not being easy to beat. With Asuka as her tag team partner, Little Miss Bliss took the fight to the champions in the main event of the show.

The finish saw SKY scale the top rope and miss a moonsault. Asuka kicked her in the face and tagged Bliss in, who finished her off with Twisted Bliss to take the pin, the win, and the titles. We are excited to see how she reigns as champion in the weeks to come.

