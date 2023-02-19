What happened to Montez Ford? Potential reason behind injury revealed

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 showcased an amazing United States Championship match featuring the likes of Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, and the champion Austin Theory.

The match could arguably be the best match of the night, being filled with exciting spots throughout its duration. During the match, fans saw Ford suffering an injury and being carried out of the punishing structure. We have some speculation as to what might have happened to him.

While he looked legitimately injured after receiving a vicious stomp from Seth Rollins at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, the injury may not be real. The biggest hint towards his injury not being real is that Logan Paul entered the chamber just as Ford was getting carried out of the chamber.

The Maverick was only able to interfere in the match as the door of the Elimination Chamber opened for Montez Ford. This is a strong signal that one-half of The Street Profits might be fine in real life while his injury could be in kayfabe.

Hopefully, he is not seriously injured and will make a comeback very soon.

Montez Ford had an impressive performance at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 among other stars

Ahead of the Premium Live Event in Canada, fans were excited to see Montez Ford finally get an opportunity at the United States Championship. The expectations were exceeded, to say the least.

Ford showcased incredible athleticism as he climbed the 16-foot structure to perform a dive onto his opponents, generating huge "This is Awesome" chants. He also eliminated two stars, namely Bronson Reed and Damian Priest, with some help from other competitors.

Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, and Ford worked together to successfully eliminate Bronson Reed from the match.

Later in the match, Ford and The Visionary collectively performed a top-rope block buster on Damian Priest to eliminate him from the match.

Looking at the impressive work he showcased at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Montez Ford should go on to have a major match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

