What happened to NXT UK Champion WALTER?

NXT UK Champion WALTER hasn’t wrestled a match since his title win over Rampage Brown on the April 8, 2021 episode of NXT UK.

WALTER won the NXT UK title by defeating Pete Dunne at TakeOver: New York on April 5, 2019. He has successfully defended the belt against every WWE Superstar who’s crossed his path since then and is the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion in history.

Where is WALTER?

Speculation has been running rampant about WALTER’s whereabouts as he hasn’t hit the squared circle since April. The Ring General was set to defend his NXT UK title against Ilja Dragunov on the July 22, 2021, edition of NXT UK. Unfortunately, the match has now seemingly been scrapped as per WWE’s official tweet.

"BREAKING NEWS WWE medical staff has confirmed @NXTUK Champion @WalterAUT has suffered a severe injury to his left hand and has been deemed unfit to compete for his scheduled rematch with @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. Stay locked in for more updates on this quickly developing story."

BREAKING NEWS



WWE medical staff has confirmed @NXTUK Champion @WalterAUT has suffered a severe injury to his left hand and has been deemed unfit to compete for his scheduled rematch with @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR.



Stay locked in for more updates on this quickly developing story. pic.twitter.com/0ikZn4t4NF — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2021

WALTER recently appeared on After The Bell and opened up on not wanting to sign a contract with WWE back in the day.

“First of all, I was never thinking about signing with WWE,” Walter said. “That was never a goal. I was happy in the process, sometimes you get lost too much when you think about the future. I have to force myself to do it as well, sometimes your brain is way ahead of you. I was never too keen about leaving Germany, leaving Europe to live in the United States."

WALTER has been NXT UK Champion for over two years at this point and one wonders what WWE has in store for him in the future.

The Ring General is one of the most intimidating figures in all of professional wrestling. Here's hoping he comes out of this ordeal better than ever as he has the potential to become a legit top star on the main roster in the future.

What's your opinion of WALTER? Do you think he has a bright future ahead of him once he makes his way to the main roster?

Edited by Alan John