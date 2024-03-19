What happened to RAW star Raquel Rodriguez? Details on removal from active WWE roster

WWE RAW has no dearth of exceptional superstars. One such star who has often been appreciated for her strength and in-ring abilities is Raquel Rodriguez. Despite never winning a singles title, it's widely believed she is the future of the promotion, especially in the women's division.

However, a development concerning Rodriguez shocked WWE fans. On March 18, it was reported that the RAW Superstar was removed from the active WWE roster. The Stamford-based promotion has reportedly listed her internally with other superstars who are out of action.

Until now, there has been no confirmation whether the promotion took this decision due to an injury or a health issue. Recently, Raquel Rodriguez revealed she was battling Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, due to which she had spent a lot of time away from WWE in recent times.

Even though the reason behind her removal from the active roster has not been made public, it seems the health issue has persisted with Rodriguez. The WWE Universe will hope the star returns as soon as possible.

RAW Superstar Raquel Rodriguez provides health update

Dealing with an injury or a health issue is never easy for any human. However, Raquel Rodriguez seems to be putting up a brave fight in her battle against the Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. Not only is she staying positive throughout, but also educating her followers about the condition through social media.

On Instagram, the former women's tag team champion shared a video in which she mentioned she was learning about the lymphatic system as she was receiving regular lymphatic massages. Rodriguez further added she spends all day at the Detoxity Medispa and loves it.

"The healing journey has been a learning journey too. Learning about the lymphatic system and coming in for regular lymphatic massages has been so pivotal in helping me get past some caca days. Sometimes I spend all day at @detoxitymedispa and love it!" she wrote.

It's clear Raquel Rodriguez is taking the right strides to ensure she gets adequate treatment. This is one reason why many members of the WWE Universe are confident of seeing the young star back in action as soon as possible.