What happened to Roman Reigns' father? Get to know what he did after retiring in 1998

Roman Reigns isn't the first to become a wrestling sensation within his family, with multiple members having already achieved success and recognition within the wrestling industry.

Reigns' father, Sika Anoa'i, had many achievements during his long and successful career in professional wrestling, both as a performer and a trainer. He was one half of the legendary tag team known as The Wild Samoans, along with his cousin Afa Anoa'i. The duo competed in various wrestling promotions throughout the 1970s and 1980s, becoming one of the most feared and dominant teams in the industry.

The Wild Samoans were known for their unpredictable style, often resorting to biting, headbutts, and other unorthodox tactics to gain an advantage in their matches. During their careers, they won numerous tag team championships, including multiple reigns as tag champs in WWE and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

Sika was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. One of his post-retirement endeavors was running a wrestling school in Florida called the Wild Samoan Training Center. The school has produced several successful wrestlers, including Roman Reigns himself, who trained there before making his professional debut.

Sika continued to make occasional appearances at wrestling shows, often as part of reunions with his former tag team partner and cousin, Afa. His latest brief appearance happened during Hell in a Cell 2020 when Reigns defeated Jey Uso. He also worked as a road agent for World Wrestling Entertainment, helping to coordinate matches and storylines for other wrestlers.

Outside of wrestling, Sika has been involved in various charitable organizations, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions. Reigns' father has remained a respected figure in the wrestling industry and has continued to contribute to the sport through his training, mentoring, and behind-the-scenes work.

Who are the other members of Roman Reigns' family that have been professional wrestlers?

Roman Reigns comes from a family with a rich wrestling legacy: the legendary Anoa'i clan.

One of Reigns' most notable cousins is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who ultimately became one of the biggest movie stars in the world but first rose to fame as a wrestler in the late 1990s. The Rock was a multi-time WWE Champion and headlined several WrestleMania events. Reigns and The Rock are not blood-related, but both wrestlers belong to the Anoa'i family.

Another of Roman Reigns' cousins is Yokozuna, who was a dominant wrestler in the early 1990s and became the first Samoan wrestler to win the WWE Championship. Yokozuna was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

Roman's cousin Umaga was a WWE Intercontinental Champion and had a memorable feud with John Cena. Additionally, Roman Reigns' cousins The Usos, Rikishi, and Nia Jax have all had successful wrestling careers.

The Anoa'i Family

Roman Reigns himself has become one of the biggest stars in WWE, winning multiple championships and headlining several WrestleMania events. His family's wrestling legacy continues to be celebrated by fans and fellow wrestlers alike, and their influence on the industry cannot be understated.

