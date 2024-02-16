What happened between The Miz and Logan Paul? Know all about their intense history

The Miz and Logan Paul are set for a momentous showdown in the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The stakes will be higher as both will compete in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. However, this isn't the first match between these two stars, as both have already shared a great amount of intense rivalry with each other.

The rivalry between these two initially started at WrestleMania 38, which also marked the debut match of The Maverick. At The Show of Shows, Logan Paul and The Miz teamed up against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The match concluded with the victory of Logan and Miz. However, just after the triumph, fans witnessed a major shock when The A-Lister turned on The Maverick and delivered a Skull Crushing Finale.

On June 30, 2022, the current United States Champion signed a multi-event contract with WWE with the intention of taking revenge on The Miz. Further, both were also involved in heated alterations, which resulted in the duo facing each other at SummerSlam 2022.

In their SummerSlam showdown, Logan Paul defeated the multi-time Champion. The next chapter of their intense rivalry is set to be added in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, when both will face for the right to enter this year's Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Bobby Lashley are already qualified for this traditionally structured match. The winner of the Chamber match will get a World Heavyweight Championship title shot against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

What else is going to happen besides Logan Paul vs. The Miz match

Not only the qualifying match between Logan Paul and The Miz, but the upcoming episode of Friday Night will also feature a match between Kevin Owens and Dominik Mysterio for the final spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

This eventually means that tonight's episode of SmackDown will confirm all the participants for this year's Men's Chamber match.

Additionally, Roman Reigns and The Rock are also set to make their first appearance on the show since the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event. The presence of The Bloodline member surely ignites the excitement among fans for this episode of Friday Night.

It will be interesting to see what will happen in this fully loaded edition of the blue brand.

