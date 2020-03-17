What happened with Stone Cold and Becky Lynch after WWE RAW went off air

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin made his way to Monday Night RAW on tonight's edition of the show which emanated from the WWE Performace Center. The Rattlesnake's return didn't bode well for Byron Saxton, who was on the receiving end of a devastating Stunner at the hands of the WWE veteran.

Austin kicked off a celebration following the Stunner but was interrupted by none other than WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Austin gave another Stunner to Saxton, and the beer bash continued to close the show.

Austin and Lynch didn't stop here, and the action continued even after WWE RAW went off the air. WWE has now posted an exclusive video that shows what happened with Austin and Lynch after the show went off the air.

A barrage of Stunners followed after the show came to an end. The Street Profits came out and joined Lynch and Austin in celebration. Stone Cold ended up Stunning the duo, soon after which Becky hit a Stunner of her own on a semi-conscious Saxton.

Seconds later, Austin hit Stunners on The Street Profits again and drank a few more beers. In a hilarious visual, Austin loosened himself up and let himself fall on his back, spitting out some beer while Lynch drank her share.

Lynch is all set to take on Shayna Baszler at The Show of Shows on April 5 with the RAW Women's title on the line. Sharing a segment with The Rattlesnake gave her a nice rub ahead of her much-anticipated match at WrestleMania 36.